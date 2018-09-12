US undermines credibility of UN Security Council: Iran IAEA envoy

Speaking before the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in Vienna, Iran's Resident Representative Kazem Gharib Abadi condemned the US unilateral actions, including its unlawful withdrawal from the JCPOA.

The Iran's PERMANENT MISSION TO THE UNITED NATIONS AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS has handed over a copy of Gharib Abadi's statement before the Board of Governors which is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Mr. Chairperson, Acting Director General, Excellencies, Dear Colleagues,

At the outset, I would like to express my delegation’s gratitude to the Agency’s Secretariat for their hard work on the verification measures related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the Islamic Republic of Iran. I would also like to seize this opportunity to appreciate those delegations that extended their support to us for continuing to implement the JCPOA commitments despite the US withdrawal.

Mr. Chairperson,

The recent Director General Report (GOV/2018/33, dated 30 August 2018) on the verification of the JCPOA in the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again, for the twelfth time after implementation of the JCPOA confirms Iran’s compliance to the nuclear deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran continued to honor its commitments in accordance with the JCPOA provisions. In this regard, I would like to mention few figures reflected in the Annual Agency's Report (GOV/2018/193 May 2018). According to this document, among others, there have been 419 inspections, 35 complementary access, and 1049 person days of inspection in 2017 in Iran, which is a clear indication of utmost transparency in our nuclear program.



It should be noted that the JCPOA is multilateral in terms of participation and bilateral in terms of commitments. Its scope, provisions and timeframes are based on a delicate, negotiated and multilaterally-accepted balance. While we continue to cooperate with the Agency in an effective, efficient and comprehensive manner and with good faith, unfortunately our benefits as enshrined in this multilateral deal have not been realized. The unilateral and unlawful withdrawal of the United States from the JCOPA is among other things, a clear disregard of the Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) to which the JCOPA is annexed. Simultaneously, re-imposition of unilateral and extraterritorial sanctions by the US government that had been lifted pursuant to the JCPOA, constitutes multiple cases of "significant non-performance" of the JCPOA and a clear breach of the Security Council Resolution 2231, which also flies against the will of the International Community.

We have to bear in mind that the essential part of the consent of the Islamic Republic of Iran to be bound by the deal, was to benefit from the effects of sanction lifting. The unlawful actions by the US have rendered many essential provisions of the JCPOA void of any effect and torpedoed the delicate balance of commitments between two sides. Iran has brought the most significant cases of US non-performances to the attention of the JCPOA Joint Commission, inter alia, through 12 official letters to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in her capacity as Coordinator of this Commission. The United States has not only persistently violated the terms of this agreement, but also, inter alia, by sending delegations to different States and even foreign companies, threatening them by either to comply with its unlawful unilateral policies against my country, or will be faced with its coercive punitive measures, hence, trying to prevent others to perform their commitments under the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2231 or the JCPOA.

Mr. Chairperson,

As I have mentioned, contrary to the US behavior, the Islamic Republic of Iran has, so far, been in full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA. As it was stated repeatedly, the full and sincere implementation of the commitments by all parties is the essential basis and the real life-blood for the sustainability of the JCPOA. While we appreciate the strong support to the deal expressed by the overwhelming majority of Member States, I should stress that if JCPOA is to survive, Iran should also be benefitted from it through appropriate practical measures. We appreciate the EU/EU3 positions on the JCOPA, but firmly believe that the time is of the essence and more should be done to ensure the economic benefits of Iran as stipulated in the JCPOA.



The UNSC Resolution 2231 adopted on 20 July 2015, "Calls upon all Member States, regional organizations and international organizations to take such actions as may be appropriate to support the implementation of the JCPOA including by taking actions commensurate with the plan set out in the JCPOA and this resolution and by refraining from actions that undermine implementation of commitments under the JCPOA". These are binding obligations on all UN members. In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly believes that by violating its international commitments and adoption of a series of unlawful and unilateral actions, the U.S. administration not only undermines the credibility of the UN Security Council, but also destroys its own credibility.

It should be recalled that the nuclear deal is the outcome of years of intensive bilateral and multilateral negotiations overwhelmingly applauded by the international community and endorsed by the Security Council as a part of Resolution 2231. As such, it belongs to the international community in its entirety and not only to a few countries. It will be a great shame if the achievement of 12 years of multilateral diplomacy would be shattered by irresponsible behavior and unilateral action of one State. Finally, Mr. Chairman, I would like to underline that such unlawful policies will never impede Iran’s course of progress and advancement.

Thank you Mr. Chairperson.

KI/PR