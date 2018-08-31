Honoring JCPOA is not Iran’s only option: Zarif

“If preserving JCPOA is the goal, then there is no escape from mustering the courage to comply with commitment to normalize Iran's economic relations instead of making extraneous demands,” wrote Zarif in a tweet on Thursday, shortly after the UN atomic watchdog released a report, reaffirming Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Being the party to still honor the deal in deeds and not just words is not Iran's only option,” Zarif stressed.

The Thursday’s confidential report, cited by Reuters, was the second such report after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in a move that violated its own end of the agreement.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access facilitates implementation of the Additional Protocol and enhances confidence," the IAEA quarterly report said.

Reuters also cited an unnamed senior diplomat as confirming “no change whatsoever” in the production rate of enriched uranium by Iran.

The source also maintained that the new IAEA report was similar in language to the one released in May, the same month that Donald Trump, in an unlawful, unilateral manner, pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

MS/4389731