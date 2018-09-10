Iran’s Moradi earns silver in Asian para powerlifting event

Moradi successfully hoisted 202kg in his first attempt to secure the silver medal but lost the other two moves with 211kg and 216kg. China’s Xiaofei Gu claimed the gold medal of this division with 227kg. Hoisting 160kg, Kazakhstan’s Nodarzhan Khamrullayev won the bronze medal.

So far Iran has gained three silver medals in men’s senior competitions by Moradi, Yousefi and Rostami and one bronze by Izadi. Izadi has also won one gold medal in junior’s category while breaking the junior world record.

The 2018 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships opened in Japan’s Kitakyushu on September 8 and goes through September 12. It is the qualification pathway for all Asian and Oceanian para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

MAH/IRN83028872