Iranian para lifter breaks world, Asia’s record

In men’s under 49kg category, Alireza Izadi lifted 140 kg in his third attempt to break the junior world and Asia’s record and to snatch three gold medals in the event. The 19-year-old lifter also gained three bronze medals in adults’ competition. The last junior world and Asia’s record was also set by Iran’s Mohsen Bakhtiari with 131 kg in April 2014.

Jordan’s Omar Sami Qarada and China’s Yu Zheng collected gold and silver medals of adults’ category.

2018 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships opened in Japan’s Kitakyushu today and goes through September 12. It is the qualification pathway for all Asian and Oceanian Para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

