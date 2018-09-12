Iranian powerlifters snatch silver, bronze at 107kg

On the fifth day of the competitions, 36-year-old Iranian powerlifter Ali Akbar Gharibshi managed to lift 222kg, 230kg, and 238kg at the Men’s Up to 107kg Group A, and finished runner-up by settling for the silver medal.

Saman Razi, another Iranian powerlifter at this category, managed to hoist 222kg and win bronze.

The gold medal of the contest went to Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar from Mongolia, who set the record high at 239kg.

Gharibshi’s and Razi’s medals on Wednesday brought Iran’s medal tally up to seven, which now includes two gold, four silver and one bronze.

The 2018 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships opened in Japan’s Kitakyushu on September 8 and goes through September 12. It is the qualification pathway for all Asian and Oceanian para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

MS/4400424