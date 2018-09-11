Soheilipour snatches gold at Asia-Oceania Open Powerlifting C'ships

In men’s under 97kg category, the Iranian athlete successfully started his moves with 218 before lifting 226 and 231 in his next two attempts and won the gold medal of this category. 49-year-old Mohammed Khamis Khalaf from the United Arab Emirates and China’s Panpan Yan stood next with 230 and 216 kg respectively.

Besides this gold, Iran has so far gained and three silver medals in men’s senior competitions by Moradi, Yousefi and Rostami and one bronze by Izadi. Izadi has also won one gold medal in junior’s category while breaking the junior world record.

The 2018 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships opened in Japan’s Kitakyushu on September 8 and goes through September 12. It is the qualification pathway for all Asian and Oceanian para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

MAH/4400355