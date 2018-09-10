Rostami adds silver to Iran’s medal tally in Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting C’ships

On the third day of competitions on Monday, Rostami lifted 211kg in his first attempt to secure his medal. He then went for 217kg and 219kg but failed to hoist any of them and settled for the second place. Iraq’s Rasool Mohsin claimed the gold medal by lifting 211kg, 217kg and 219kg in three moves. The bronze medal of this category went to China’s Peng Hu who had also successfully hoisted 211kg, just like the Iranian athlete, but due to having 0.12kg more body weight, he earned the third rank.

Earlier in the event, Iran’s Alireza Izadi, in men’s under 49kg category, broke the junior world and Asia record by hoisting 140kg. He snatched the gold medal in junior’s section while earning the bronze medal in senior’s competitions. Also Yousefi won silver medal in men’s under 59kg category on Sunday.

2018 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships opened in Japan’s Kitakyushu on September 8 and goes through September 12. It is the qualification pathway for all Asian and Oceanian para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

