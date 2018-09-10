Enemy seeks to portray uncertain future for Iranian people

Speaking today morning in a high-profile meeting in the presence of chancellors of universities and academic centers, directors of higher education centers and science and technology parks (IT Parks), Jahangiri asserted, “under such circumstances, threats should be turned into opportunities and universities can play a leading role in this respect.”

Currently, US government has waged a soft war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “US government thinks that they can pile more pressure on Iran and influence our public opinion and economy by using their media and economic power."

He reiterated that enemies of the country are seeking to portray an unsafe and uncertain future among the Iranian people and in the current situation, elites and academicians in the country burden the great responsibility and should cooperate with the government in line with defusing plots waged against the country by all their means.

The Iranian vice-president called on relevant officials to take practical steps in order to foil conspiracies waged by enemies against the country, saying that the government should be looking for ways to sell its oil in the face of US' pressure.

