Chairman of OIC parl. union slams end of US UNRWA aid

According to the official website of Iranian Parliament, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, the current Chairman of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the Trump’s administration’s move to cut financial aid to Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

“The US government's action to cut off assistance to the Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) is a flagrant violation of the United Nations General Assembly resolution 302 (1328) and a shameful aggression against the rights of refugees and displaced people of Palestine,” reads Larijani’s statement.

The Chairman of PUIC condemned the Trump’s administration that aims to deprive the Palestinian refugees of their rights to return to their lands by violating UN resolutions and international principles, which follows the US' other illegal actions in relocating its embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds and approving the apartheid Jewish nation-state law.

The statement further calls on all the parliaments of the PUIC member states to take necessary actions against the US administration's new move.

