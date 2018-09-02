End of US UNRWA aid indicates new Trump’s crime against Palestinians

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is also the secretary general of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada described Donald Trump’s action in cutting the aid to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) a clear aggression against the Palestinian refugees’ rights.

He warned agaist the consequences of the US government's support for Zionist crimes against the 5 million Palestinian refugees, adding that the United States must accept the consequences of its inhuman actions.

The United States cannot violate the Palestinian refugees’ right to return their lands, he said, adding that Palestinian people will be resisting and standing up to their legitimate rights.

