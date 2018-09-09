Iranian parliamentary friendship group leaves for S Korea

Headed by Assadollah Abbasi, the MP from Constituency of Roudsar, Iranian parliamentary friendship group left Tehran for South Korean capital city of Seoul this morning.

The five-strong parliamentary delegation left Tehran early on Sunday, making the visit upon the invitation of Chun Jungbae, the Head of South Korean parliamentary friendship group.

In the past couple of years, there have been good parliamentary ties as well as growing political and economic relations between the two sides.

During their stay in Seoul, Iranian legislators will meet with their South Korean counterparts, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (Daehanminguk Gukhoe) Moon Hee-sang and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kang Seokho.

The visiting Iranian lawmakers will exchange views with South Korean parliamentary officials on issues of mutual interests.

