S Korea to continue buying Iranian crude: envoy

Ryu Jeong-Hyun said that despite US withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Republic of Korea keeps on buying oil from Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with the head of Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) Kazem Jalali in Tehran.

Expanding ties with Iran is of great importance for Republic of Korea, he said, adding that Seoul welcomes increased bilateral cooperation with Tehran in all domains.

Pointing to ‘The 9th International Seminar for Parliamentary Research Services’ which is going to be held in South Korea, the envoy handed Jalali the official invitation letter signed by his Korean counterpart.

Jalali, for his part, highlighted that Tehran embraces expanding relations and cooperation with Seoul in different domains, adding that the view of Iranian people and government about South Korea has always remained positive.

Referring to recent talks between heads of South and North Korea, he said that Iran always supports peaceful measures across the globe and welcomes establishment of peace in Korean Peninsula.

