Iranian, S Korean MPs call for expansion of ties regardless of US pressures

“Old communications between Iran and South Korea must not be affected by US pressures,” said Asadollah Abbasi, the president of Iran-South Korea parliamentary friendship group, calling for bolstering and cementing friendly relations at the current stage.

The Iranian senior legislator made the remarks in a meeting with Kang Seok-ho, the Chairman of the South Korean National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, on Saturday in Seoul.

“There are numerous venues of cooperation in areas of politics, economy, culture and parliament in the two countries and the barrier s should be removed and the ground should be paved for expanding and extending communications and interactions,” said MP Abbasi referring to huge capacities of cooperation between Iran and South Korea.

The Iranian lawmaker then pointed to US policies against the Islamic Republic of Iran and asserted that American illogical policies in violation of the international law has led to spread of insecurity and instability in different regions of the world.

“US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA proved Iran’s honesty, integrity and reliability and US’s unreliability,” he highlighted.

The South Korean senior MP, for his part, in this meeting, voiced his content with the visit of Iranian parliamentary delegation and said that parliamentary visits contribute to cementing and bolstering bilateral interactions and communications and will complement bilateral political, economic and cultural communications.

Kang Seok-ho voiced concern over the newly erected obstructions by US on the way of developing interactions between the two countries and reassured to South Koran officials are determined to defy the new limitations pushing for curbing economic and commercial interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Korea.

“Purchasing oil and gas condensate from Iran is necessary and vital for South Korean industries,” he highlighted.

