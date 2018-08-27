Iran-S Korea relations hinged on US sanctions

“In the current situation, the continuation of relations is hinged upon the decision to whether follow or defy the US unilateral and unjust sanctions against Iran,” said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament.

The Iranian legislator made the remarks on Monday in Tehran while receiving South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Ryu Jeong-Hyun in Iran’s Parliament.

The Iranian legislator opened his remarks in this meeting with referring to the history of good relations between Tehran and Seoul and contributed much of progress in expansion of bilateral communications and friendly cooperation to good economic interactions and parliamentary ties.

“The current volume of trade and economic interactions between Iran and South Korea is incongruent with the huge capacities available and the volume should increase,” reiterated the Iranian MP.

“No country is able to impose sanctions on Iran and US has repetitively tried this policy and has failed in all former cases,” he underlined after lashing out at the approach undertaken by Trump administration and US lack of commitment to the JCPOA.

The South Koran envoy to Tehran, for his part, voiced hope that the growing trend of communications and cooperation between the two countries keep rising.

