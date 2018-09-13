South Korea seeking ways to continue trade transactions with Iran

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Moon Hee-sang, made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Chairman of Iran-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, Asadollah Abbasi.

The Korean official voiced regret over the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, while stressing his country’s resolve to maintain economic ties with Iran.

He further said that Iran and South Korea, as two powerful countries in Asia, can play an important part in establishing sustainable peace and stability in Middle East region and the Korean Peninsula.

For his part, the head of the Iranian delegation said the Islamic Republic backs any measure in line with establishing sustainable peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

He then deemed ‘unlawful’ the US policies in lack of commitment to international agreements such as the JCPOA, adding “the inhumane and unjust sanctions imposed by US against the Iranian nation reveals the true unreliable face of Washington in international arenas.”

Abbasi further stressed that adoption of independent policies from US by other countries, particularity South Korea, would lead to the continuation and promotion of the level of relations between Tehran and Seoul.

