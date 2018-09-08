Ghasemi strongly condemns attack on Iran consulate in Basra

Reminding Iraqi government of its responsibility about safeguarding diplomatic missions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called for severest punishments for attacks on Iranian consulate general in Iraqi southern city of Basra.

Ghasemi categorically condemned the “savage attack” on the consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Basra, in an announcement made late on Friday after the Friday morning attack on Iranian mission in southern Iraq.

He added that while the attack has inflicted sever damage to the building, properties inside and the documents and files, fortunatelt there has been no human casualties due to preparedness devised before the attack considering the threats and the developments.

He also asserted that there are some secret hands trying to ruin the friendly relations between Iran and Iraq. He warned about the consequences of such destructive plots and urged the Iraqi government to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of “such a big crime”.

“Considering that the Iraqi government officials had already been warned and informed about the threats, the responsibility of security forces negligence is burdened upon the Iraqi government,” he highlighted.

Lack of public service, inappropriate provision of electricity, poor infrastructures and inadequate civil services have angered the people of Iraq who expect the central government to spend the high revenues of the oil rich country for the benefit of the masses of the people.

Meanwhile, some news outlets which have always been relaying negative propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran are trying to frame the public protests as an opposition to a so called Iran’s meddling in Iraq.

