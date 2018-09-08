Iran summons Iraqi amb. in Tehran over attack on consulate in Basra

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi announced that following the fire attack on the building of the consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Basra by a group of provoked individuals, Iraqi ambassador to Tehran was summoned to Iranian foreign ministry late on Friday and to whom Iran’s strong protest against the negligence of Iraqi security forces in safeguarding the diplomatic building was expressed.

“In this meeting, the Persian Gulf Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry [Mohammad Farazmand] voiced surprise over immobility of Basra police and said that despite the promises given by the Iraqi officials through diplomatic channels reassuring about the safety of Iran’s consulate general which was threatened by the provocation of some suspicious elements, the Iraqi government did not deliver on its promises,” recounted Ghasemi.

In this meeting, also, the Iraqi ambassador was required to immediately convey Iran’s strong protest to his respective government and Iran’s call for identification, arrest and trial of the perpetrators of this move.

It is a couple of days that Iraqis in southern areas of Iraq are demonstrating against lack of public services in poor areas and the angry protestors have set many government buildings and diplomatic missions in Basra on fire.

YNG/IRN83025876