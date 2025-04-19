Iran reaffirms commitment to diplomacy ahead of Rome talks

"Today, in the historic city of Rome, the second round of indirect talks between #Iran and the #UnitedStates will be held, mediated by the Foreign Minister of Oman," Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always demonstrated, with good faith and a sense of responsibility, its commitment to diplomacy as a civilized way to resolve issues, in full respect of the high interests of the Iranian nation."

"We are aware that it is not a smooth path but we take every step with open eyes, relying also on the past experiences."

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is receiving conflicting messages from the US, asserting that Iran remains committed and consistent in indirect negotiations.

“The reality is, we are receiving contradictory and inconsistent messages from the United States. What those messages mean and what objectives they pursue is their concern. From our perspective, what matters is what is said at the (indirect and mediated) negotiation table. That is the benchmark,” Araghchi told reporters in Moscow.

“We have clearly and seriously conveyed our positions in response to these messages. Iran is fully committed to these negotiations. Our stance is clear, and we’ve made it equally clear to the other side. Our words have not changed and will not change. We do not shift positions daily and expect the same seriousness and consistency from our counterparts. Only then can negotiations move forward productively.”

