Basra-Khorramshahr shipping line shutdown irrelevant to clashes

He added that the Khorramshahr-Basra shipping line has shut down due to a drop in the number of passengers and is not related to the recent conflicts in southern Iraq.

The voyage from Khorramshahr to Basra has been neither canceled nor is it on agenda, he said, adding that the shipping line will get back on track during travel peaks.

He went on to say that it is still unclear when Khorramshahr-Basra passenger shipping line will be reactivated and any information in this regard will be disclosed to the media.

A passenger shipping line between Iran's southwestern port of Khorramshahr and Iraq's Basra port was opened in 2014, mostly aimed at transporting Iranian pilgrims to the holy shrines in Iraq. The voyage between Khorramshahr to Basra takes 45 minutes

