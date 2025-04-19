  1. Sports
Apr 19, 2025, 1:42 PM

Iran’s Kamareh Wins Gold in Asian U-18 Athletics Championship

Iran’s Kamareh Wins Gold in Asian U-18 Athletics Championship

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) –  Mohammad Saleh Kamareh of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 6th Asian U-18 Athletics Championships on Friday.

He finished in first place in the Men U-18 3000m with a time of 08:40.00 minutes.

Yemen’s Mohammed Mabrook Mohammed A. came second with 08:56.00 minutes.

The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Timur Nasimov with 08:57.12 minutes.

Earlier, Samia Shahpari had won a bronze medal in the Girls' 3000m event and Ahanin Maram had won a silver in the Men’s U18 Hammer Throw.

The 2025 Asian U-18 Athletics Championships were held at the Prince Nayef Sports City in Qatif, Saudi Arabia from April 15 to 18.

RHM/TSN

News ID 230754
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News