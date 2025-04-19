Iran’s Kamareh Wins Gold in Asian U-18 Athletics Championship

He finished in first place in the Men U-18 3000m with a time of 08:40.00 minutes.

Yemen’s Mohammed Mabrook Mohammed A. came second with 08:56.00 minutes.

The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Timur Nasimov with 08:57.12 minutes.

Earlier, Samia Shahpari had won a bronze medal in the Girls' 3000m event and Ahanin Maram had won a silver in the Men’s U18 Hammer Throw.

The 2025 Asian U-18 Athletics Championships were held at the Prince Nayef Sports City in Qatif, Saudi Arabia from April 15 to 18.

RHM/TSN