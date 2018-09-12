Third parties cannot deteriorate Iran-Iraq relations: Ghasemi

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks on Wednesday in response to the US White House statement on a recent attack on Iranian consulate few days ago in Iraqi Basra city.

Ghasemi denounced such a statement as ‘shocking, provocative, and irresponsible,’ and strongly condemned it.

“The policies of this country in Iraq have resulted in nothing but instability and destabilization,” Ghasemi said, adding “the recent turmoil in Iraq, including the attack on Iran’s consulate building in Basra and burning its flag resulted from such policies.”

Ghasemi blamed the United States for creating extremist groups who promote violence, saying that the White House statement tries to distract people’s attention away from the US responsibility in recent attacking diplomatic missions and government buildings.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further emphasized the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in maintaining peace and stability and security in the countries of the region, saying "a secure and developed Iraq is one of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s demands and priorities and any third parties’ conspiracies cannot hinder the development and promotion of these long-standing relations.”

