8 September 2018 - 19:07

FM spox:

Foreign Ministry to dig into UAE police attack on Iranian fisherman

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – FM spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Sat. that the Foreign Ministry is looking into the case of an Iranian fishing boat which reportedly came under attack by UAE police.

“As soon as we get accurate and reliable information about the UAE police attack on Iranian fisherman boat, we will give an appropriate response,” Bahram Ghasemi said on Saturday afternoon.

In response to follow-up questions put forward by journalists, Ghasemi said “when we received the news yesterday, relevant bodies, especially the political and consular sections of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of our country in Dubai, started to follow up on the case.”

“We have not received any official and accurate information on the matter yet, but as soon as accurate and credible information is obtained, we will take the necessary measures,” Ghasemi added.

