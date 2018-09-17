  1. Politics
Iraq arrests aggressors to Iran’s consulate in Basra

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – A host of attackers to Iran’s consulate general in Basra have been arrested by Iraqi forces.

Iraqi security forces have managed to arrest a group of individuals who were part of the attack to Iran’s consulate general in Iraq’s southern city of Basra, unknown Iraqi sources told RT.

These aggressors have confessed to setting ablaze Iran’s building along with other governmental sites, the report reads, adding that their confession may be aired on TV.

According to the report, the identity of arrested individuals will be disclosed in near future.

A host of attackers invaded and set ablaze Iran’s consulate general in Basra in early September. 

