Apr 18, 2025, 10:28 PM

Iran FM says will visit China next week

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that he would soon travel to the Chinese capital, Beijing as part of consultations with the friendly country.

The top Iranian diplomat made the made the announcement at the end of his two-day official visit to Moscow on Friday afternoon.

Saying that his meetings with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Moscow visit were positive, he told reporters that in the coming months, as the discussions on the nuclear issue between Iran and the United States evolve under new conditions, the roles of Russia and China could prove highly significant and constructive.

Heading an Iranian delegation on a two-day visit to Russia, Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Thursday and held also a meeting with Qatari counterpart, Foreign and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani on the sidelines of his trip to Moscow on Friday.

