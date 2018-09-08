Parl. official says global Arrogance behind Basra consulate attack

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Saturday, Adviser to Iran’s Parliament speaker, Mansour Haghighatpour, said the attack on Iran’s consulate in Basra, south of Iraq, is “completely suspicious.”

He voiced confidence that the global Arrogance was behind the attack.

“These countries are, on the one hand, seeking to cause tension and create crisis in the Iraqi society to disrupt the country’s stability, and on the other hand, they are trying to undermine the relations between Iran and Iraq,” he said.

He further stressed that the Iraqi government must identify, arrest, and punish the perpetrators of the attack.

The Iranian consulate’s building in Basra was one of several government buildings and offices that protesters set on fire on Friday. The attack, which Iran’s Foreign Ministry described as “brutal”, caused serious financial damage to the building, but fortunately, none of the staff members of the Iranian consulate had been harmed thanks to preemptive measures taken by the diplomatic mission after it received threats a day earlier, according to Bahram Ghasemi.

Iran strongly condemned the attack and summoned the Iraqi ambassador to the Foreign Ministry to hand over a note of protest over security forces’ negligence in protecting the consulate building.

