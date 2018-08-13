Iran condemns terrorist attack in Jordan

The Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jordan and extended sympathy to the government and people of Jordan as well as the bereaved families of victims.

Five security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jordanian cities of Fuhais and Salt. The assualts targeted a security patrol and a residential building.

According to a Monday announcement made by Jordan's Interior Minister, Sameer al-Mobaideen, the perpetrators of the attack on police supported ISIL terrorist group, and investigations revealed plans for more violence against security and civilian targets.

