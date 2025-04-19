  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2025, 12:38 PM

US Court temporarily halts deporting Venezuelan migrants

US Court temporarily halts deporting Venezuelan migrants

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The US Supreme Court has paused President Donald Trump’s administration from deporting Venezuelan men in immigration custody after their lawyers said they were at imminent risk of removal without judicial review.

“The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this court,” the justices said early on Saturday, according to Reuters news agency. 

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas publicly dissented.

The order is the latest example of how the country’s courts are challenging the Trump administration’s overhaul of the immigration system, which has been characterized by a number of deportations that have either been wrongful or carried out without due process, the report added.

MA/PR

News ID 230755
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News