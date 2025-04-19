US Court temporarily halts deporting Venezuelan migrants

“The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this court,” the justices said early on Saturday, according to Reuters news agency.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas publicly dissented.

The order is the latest example of how the country’s courts are challenging the Trump administration’s overhaul of the immigration system, which has been characterized by a number of deportations that have either been wrongful or carried out without due process, the report added.

