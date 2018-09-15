France liable for providing Iranian missions with security

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi confirmed the Friday attack on the Iranian embassy in Paris, saying that that perpetrators were a few anti-Iranian protesters who intended to invade the embassy building, but started to throw objects at the building and cause damage when they failed to break into the embassy.

Unfortunately and in spite of our natural expectations, the French police forces were not timely deployed to the location while these terror-linked aggressors were near the embassy, he added.

After numerous follow-ups and the deployment of security forces, several attackers were arrested, he said, adding that Iran calls for their trial and punishment and to be filled in on the outcome by the relevant authorities.

He went on to say that Iran will probe into the attack and the absence of the French police at the scene while the attack had been in progress.

