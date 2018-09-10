  1. Politics
Tehran rejects Manama claims about Iranian nationals entry with fake passports

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman dismissed Bahraini authorities’ claims that they have arrested 14 Iranian nationals for illegal entry with fake Asian passports, stressing that Tehran has been provided with no documents in this regard.

"This cannot be corroborated just by the claim that these people are originally Iranian and have entered Bahrain with forged passports and we may not express any further view until we receive thorough information about it," Bahram Ghasemi told Fars News Agency on Sunday.

He added that no documents have been presented to Iran about the Iranian origin of those detained.

Reminding that Iran and Bahrain have cut off diplomatic ties since several years ago, Ghasemi said, "therefore, no visas are issued by the Manama government for the Iranian citizens and principally no exchanges are made between the two countries and there is no possibility for the Iranian citizens to visit Bahrain."

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry claimed on Saturday night that it has arrested 14 Iranian nationals who were trying to enter the country with fake Asian passports.

