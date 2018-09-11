Finnish Police arrest four in relation to Monday attack on Iran embassy

On Monday afternoon a protest, arranged by Kurdish-Finns against Iran, got out of hands in Kulosaari near Iran’s Embassy in eastern Helsinki, Finland Today reported.

The police reports that they had received an announcement of a peaceful protest, however, it turns out, it wasn’t. Some rioters stole Iran’s flag from the embassy and burnt it.

Some of the protesters of about 150 threw rocks at a police drone that was keeping an eye on the demonstrators.

In result, police sent more units to the scene. Four people were caught, of whom three are suspected of aggravated disturbing of the peace in related to burning the flag.

One person is suspected of violent resisting of an official in the performance of his duties.

LR/PR