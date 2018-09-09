Foreign meddling traces in Basra unrest conspicuous

“There are clear traces of the complicty of foreign agents of the region’s warmongers in the incident of arson attack on the consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Basra,” said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide in International Affairs, in a tweet on Sunday.

“British Shia and Saudi Wahhabism won’t be allowed to drag Iraq into chaos. Tehran-Baghdad relations are strategic,” stressed the former deputy foreign minister.

The remark came two days after an angry mob stormed the Iranian consulate in Iraqi southern city of Basra on Friday evening before setting the building alight.

Only one day earlier, demonstrators attacked several government buildings in the city, including Basra’s provincial headquarters and the state television broadcast building.

The protests were over lack of public service, inappropriate provision of electricity, poor infrastructures and inadequate civil services.

Meanwhile, some news outlets which have always been relaying negative propaganda against Iran, are trying to frame the public protests as an opposition to a so-called Iran’s meddling in Iraq.

