Syrian army pounds terrorist groups’ positions in Idlib

According to Elnashra, Syrian sources in Syria’s Idlib reported on Saturday that Army forces have launched military operations in the province of Idlib.

Syrian army artillery as well as the air forces targeted the positions of terrorist groups in the critcial province of Idlib on Saturday.

According to local media reports, Syrian government warplanes and helicopters pounded terrorist groups' positions.

The Syrian fighter jets targeted the terrorist positions in al-Tamanna and its surrounding areas, as well as the town of al-Sarj in the eastern province of Idlib. Syrian fighters also bombed terrorist positions in Tel Ass.

According to Syrian sources, the Syrian air force heavily bombarded terrorist positions in Khan Sheykhun and Khwin and Abbeddin's village in southern Idlib.

