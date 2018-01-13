Iran, Iraq ink air transport agreement

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – In a bid to ease the travel of pilgrims and expand transportation cooperation, Iran and Iraq signed an air transportation agreement on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran (CAOIRI) announced that an air transportation agreement was signed by Iraq’s Transport Minister Kazem Finjan and Iranian Deputy Road Minister and the Head of CAOIRI Ali Abedzadeh on Saturday.

The pact paves the way for legal requirements of transportation cooperation, expansion of cooperation, and the increase of chartered flights between the two countries.

According to the same source, every week more than 100 flights are conducted between Iranian cities and Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Najaf by Iranian companies.

Annually, more than two million Iranian pilgrims travel to Iraq at the time of Arbaeen march and Iranian officials of rail, air, and road sections are responsible to ease the travel for Iranian pilgrims of Arbaeen season.

