Interior min. lands in Ankara atop political-security delegation

The visit aims at holding a meeting between the two countries’ high-ranking delegation chaired by Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu, which will kick off in a few minutes in the Turkish capital.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Ankara, Rahmani Fazli said the one-day visit takes place in response to the recent visit of Turkish interior minister and his accompanying delegation to Iran.

He said the two sides will confer on border issues, as well as combating human trafficking and illicit drugs.

He added that he will also discuss issues related to fighting terrorism in his meeting with the Turkish counterpart.

The Iranian minister further expressed hope that the growing cooperation between Tehran and Ankara would result in improving border and internal security of both countries.

