US not allowed to affect Iran-Iraq relations: Amir-Abdollahian

According to the official website of Iranian Parliament 'Khaneh Mellat', Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with UN Special Representative for Iraq Jan Kubis on Tuesday afternoon.

Amir Abdollahian said “Iran and Iraq will not allow the US to affect their bilateral relations.”

He hailed Iraqi people and political leaders for their victories against terrorism, stressing “today, Iraq needs national unity more than ever.”

He further said that Saudi Arabia needs to respect the Iraqi people’s votes and play a more constructive role in the country.

The Iranian official also praised the role that United Nations plays in Iraq, expressing hope that Iraqi parliament and its leaders form the new government as soon as possible.

Jan Kubis, in turn, expressed appreciation to Iran’s role in the fight against terrorism in Iraq.

The UN representative further noted “Iran and Iraq are two neighbors that have enjoyed fully-fledged relations in the new era.”

He pointed out “the United Nations is trying help formation of new government be based on a national consensus,” describing ‘eradicating terrorism in Iraq’ as on the main goals of the United Nations.

