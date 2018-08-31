No third-party country can upset Iran-Pakistan ties: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Friday in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Zarif called for expansion of bilateral, regional and international ties between the two sides, and stressed the need for closer cooperation on border security, cooperation between Chabahar and Gwadar ports, border markets, banking transactions, and establishing a tariff regime between the two countries.

The Pakistani top diplomat, for his part underscored the significance of maintaining ties with Iran, calling for the removal of any obstacle hindering the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The two diplomats also voiced support for the two countries’ positions on issues related to the Islamic world.

The meeting was followed by a luncheon hosted by the Pakistani foreign minister.

Iran’s top diplomat departed for Islamabad on Thursday to hold meetings with Pakistan’s new government officials and discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, Zarif is also slated to hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan on his two-day trip.

