FM Zarif flies to Pakistan

Zarif will meet his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military officials.

He is also expected to hold separate meetings with Pakistan's civil and military leadership to explore more avenues of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he would welcome his Iranian counterpart in Islamabad.

Zarif began his 2-leg tour on Wednesday in Turkey, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as well as some senior officials.

