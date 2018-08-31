Iran FM, Pakistani PM meet in Islamabad

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Imran Khan held a meeting in Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday afternoon.

Iran’s top diplomat embarked on a two-day visit to neighboring Pakistan on Thursday to meet with Pakistan’s new government officials and discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

During the Friday afternoon meeting, Zarif and Imran Khan emphasized the importance and necessity of developing and improving relations between Iran and Pakistan in various fields, including border cooperation, bilateral trade and economic relations.

They also stressed the need for close cooperation between Muslim countries on the Islamic world and the regional issues.

Intensifying efforts to establish peace and stability in all the countries of the region and a serious fight against terrorism and extremism were other issues that the two sides underlined.

Zarif had met earlier with Pakistan's Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Assad Qaiser on Thursday, and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday morning.

