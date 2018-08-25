‘Forouzan’ to vie at two intl. film festivals in Kosovo

‘Forouzan’ has been accepted into the 6th edition of FerFilm Festival in Ferizaj, Kosovo, for September 2-6, and the 11th The Film Festival The Goddess on the Throne for August 23-27.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

The Film Festival The Goddess on the Throne is an International annual Film Festival founded in 2002 as the first film festival in Kosovo by Besim Ajeti and being held in Fushe Kosova Railway Station in Kosovo. In this event, films are screened on the moving trains running from one city to another.

The Iranian short has previously won Best Short award at the 5th FRESCO International Festival in Armenia; Best Narrative Short award at the 1st Astoria NY Film Festival in New York; and an Honorable Mention at the June edition of Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) in California.

LR/4383423