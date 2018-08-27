Mostra Livre de Cinema to screen 5 Iranian shorts

‘Limit’ by Javad Daraei, ‘Are You Volleyball?!’ by Mohammad Bakhshi, ‘Forouzan’ by Mirabbas Khosravinejad, ‘Repercussion’ by Negin Homayounpour and animated piece ‘Balance’ directed by Barzan Rostami are five Iranian representatives at the 5th edition of Mostra Livre de Cinema in Brazil.

The event is an independent Film Festival that takes place in several cities in the interior of the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Currently the MOSTRA is constituted as a large panel of exhibition of independent films. Passing through 26 Brazilian cities from São Paulo State. Promoting the diffusion of films, and dialogue between filmmakers. The event will be held on September 7-29.

