‘Forouzan’ wins at American ISA filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Forouzan’ directed by Mirabbas Khosravinejad has received an Honorable Mention at the June edition of Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) in California, US.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

The Iranian short managed to receive an Honorable Mention for Best Narrative Short at the 2018 June edition of the American film festival.

IMDb Award Listing Qualifier's Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) is a monthly international film competition, with an annual live screening and awards event in North Hollywood, California.

‘Forouzan’ has recently won the Sound Design Award at the 2018 Melbourne City Independent Film Awards.

