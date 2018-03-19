‘Forouzan’ to vie at Melbourne indie filmfest.

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Forouzan’ directed by Mirabbas Khosravinejad has made it into the main competition section of 1st Melbourne City Independent Film Awards (MCIFA) in Australia.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

Melbourne City Independent Film Awards (MCIFA) is a monthly online film competition for filmmakers worldwide, with an annual event and awards ceremony in the heart of Melbourne.

The event will hold the annual award ceremony on October 14th 2018 where the Best of Each Month for shorts will be screened and one film as the winner for 2018 will be awarded. The festival will also be awarding the Best of the year for one Feature Film.

