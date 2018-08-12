‘Forouzan’ goes to Italy’s Corto e Fieno fest.

Established in 2010 in Lake Orta, Corto e Fieno is a film festival dedicated to rural cinema.

According to the festival’s website, the event “aims to examine the persistence of rural culture in contemporary society through the various forms and structures of film. Its objective is to gather testimonies from the rural world and to encourage in new generations a renewal of the traditions of the land in an innovative and lasting way.”

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

The Iranian short has previously won Best Short award at the 5th FRESCO International Festival in Armenia; Best Narrative Short award at the 1st Astoria NY Film Festival in New York; and an Honorable Mention at the June edition of Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) in California.

The 9th edition of Corto e Fieno Film Festival will be held on 21-23 September 2018.

