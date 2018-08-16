Iran, Germany ink agreement in oil downstream industry

Transferring technical knowhow and knowledge with the aim of improving quality of produced products including industrial oils and lubricants has been cited as the main goal behind signing the cooperation document.

Given the above issue, Chief executives of SOC Mohammad Ebrahimi and Germany’s ADL Michael Hyde signed and sealed a cooperation document on Wednesday evening, at the venue of Sepahan Oil Company, despite US’s unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran after the country’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran’s nuclear deal title.

In the current situation, European Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) have inked separate cooperation agreements with Iran, Ebrahimi emphasized.

The European embassies made their utmost efforts to pave the way for signing the agreement, Ebrahimi said on the sidelines of a ceremony held to celebrate the event.

He went on to say that Germany’s ADL Company will launch this giant plan in cooperation with its Swiss and Austrian partners.

This plan will help accelerate transfer of technical knowhow into the country, he opined.

Implementation of the first phase of the plan will last for 10 months, CEO of Sepahan Oil Company concluded.

