Tehran, Berlin ink insurance MoU

Joachim Breuer, the Chief Executive of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) who is also the president of International Social Security Association (ISSA) and Taghi Nourbakhsh, the CEO and Managing Director of the Social Security Organization of Iran, inked the MoU in Berlin.

The document centers on bilateral cooperation in different domains including rehabilitation services, hospital planning and management, facilitating the exchange of information and holding staff training courses, among others.

The two sides have reached prior agreements in November 2016 in the sideline of the World Social Security Forum (WSSF) in Panama.

MAH/IRN83018187