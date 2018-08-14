  1. Economy
14 August 2018 - 13:54

Export of paper, infant formula, tea, butter prohibited

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – In a directive, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) prohibited export of various kinds of printing paper, infant formula, tea and butter.

Exports of various type of printing and packaging paper, tissues, industrial Infant formula, bulk teas and butters in above 500-gr packages was strictly banned effective as of the first of Iranian month of Shahrivar (August 23).

If each of the aforementioned products had been produced out of the temporary entry of their raw materials, these products will not be subject to the directive notified by IRICA.

Export of the abovementioned five products from the country will be enforced until further notice and abolishing the directive shall be borne by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

