private sector needs to play more active role during economic war

Speaking to private sector activists and Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture members in Tehran on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani compared the role that the private sector can play in the economic war today with what the mobilization forces (Basij) played during the eight years of Iran-Iraq war.

At a time when the world's largest military strategists believed that Iran would have been defeated in the war, Basij entered the war and by mobilizing all capabilities and resources changed their calculations and the people of Iran could overcome the enemies, the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said.

He added that if Basij and popular forces had not entered the war, Saddam regime would have captured a large part of the country.

The Iranian top security official further described the economic war against the country as a ‘complicated’ US-led war that requires people’s company wit government to change the equation once more.

He called on the private sector activists to play a more active role in the fight, while stressing that necessary mechanisms have been prepared for the private sector activists’ serious presence in macro decision-making process.

KI/FNA13970523000563