Sanctions provide opportunity for non-oil economy

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari made the remarks on Sunday among students in Imam Reza Holy Shrine, Mashhad.

“Today, the enemy constantly speaks of imposing sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and we should emphasize that we can solve all problems by relying on domestic capacities,” he said, adding, “oil sanctions are an opportunity to get rid of the country's oil-based economy.”

According to Holy Quran, intrigue is more damaging than war, the commander highlighted, adding, the enemy who has recognized the power of Islamic Revolution is after harming the country through intrigues.

The enemy gets weaker each year while their media propaganda shows this weakness as power, he added. “None of the enemy's plans in the region is yet realized.”

Economic pressures and domestic mismanagement have caused dissatisfaction among people, but there is no insecurity in the country, Jafari highlighted.

Enemies, including Saudis, have dedicated massive funds to cause insecurity in the country and even had devised various plans in last few months, but people’s belief and love towards Islamic Revolution has ruined their plans, the Major General noted.

