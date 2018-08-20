IRGC denies any involvement in Qom’s Feyziyeh School protests

In response to rumors about involvement of IRGC in clergymen protests on August 16, the body said that all the evidence shows that the demonstration was held spontaneously and “IRGC had no plans for presence of its forces in the event.”

Elsewhere, the statement touches upon Islamic Revolution Leader’s remarks regarding the need to support the administration. IRGC regards helping the administration to tackle economic problems of Iranian nation as a duty which cannot be neglected, it reads, adding that the body has mobilized all its equipment and potentials in this regard.

