No one able to economically isolate Iran

“The armed forces are at the center of economic resistance and they are performing their own duties. Let’s not forget that in a country where there is no security, the economy cannot work properly and there will not be economic prosperity and welfare,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Monday in the northwestern city of Tabriz.

“The Armed Forces have established and maintained security so far and will continue to do so and the fact that they rely on themselves in production and supply of all the weapons means that they are helping the government and the economy of the country,” Sayyari said.

Referring to the heavy cost of purchasing weapons from abroad and the domestic ability to build them inside the country, Sayyari said "production of weapons inside the country has saved a large amount of money.

Praising the high level of potential and capability of Iranian military experts in producing military equipment and weapons domestically, he said "Iran's Navy can build a destroyer at a cost of $45 million, foreign equivalent of which is sold $180 million in global markets."

